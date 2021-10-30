M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,061,838 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,314,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,061,838 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $24,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $3.60 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $384.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

