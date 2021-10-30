M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $13,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.4% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $217.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $217.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.79 and a 200 day moving average of $191.08.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,421. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.48.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

