M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&G presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Shares of MGPUF opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. M&G has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

