Microsoft Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $331.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.35. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $332.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

