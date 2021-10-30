Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $375.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $342.46.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $331.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.47 and its 200 day moving average is $278.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $332.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.