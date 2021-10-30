MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

MSTR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $529.44.

MSTR stock opened at $715.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

