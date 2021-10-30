Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.33.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA stock opened at $204.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $113.45 and a 1-year high of $207.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,108 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 370,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,189,000 after acquiring an additional 278,503 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.