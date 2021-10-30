Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.81% of Middlesex Water worth $25,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 639.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 26,209 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 567.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $114,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $110.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $63.56 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.38. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.29.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.