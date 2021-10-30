MiL.k Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $90.19 million and $51.63 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MiL.k has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00001869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00069210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00069892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00097433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,675.51 or 0.99903036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.08 or 0.06934562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00024326 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

