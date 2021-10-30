Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $382.94 or 0.00614890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $24.03 million and approximately $23,741.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00068526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00073742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00098156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,118.77 or 0.99745214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,360.43 or 0.07001617 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00025006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 62,747 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

