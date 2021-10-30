Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,470,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $13,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,195,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,925,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.00. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

