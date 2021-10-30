Mizuho Boosts Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $450.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANTM. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $456.33.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $435.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem has a 1 year low of $269.01 and a 1 year high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

