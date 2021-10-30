Mizuho Increases Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $54.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OVV. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.46.

Ovintiv stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Ovintiv by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 146,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

