MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MJNE stock remained flat at $$0.41 on Friday. 1,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,610. MJ has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. MJ had a net margin of 525.43% and a return on equity of 137.87%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

