MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 298 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.70.

XYL opened at $130.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,655,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,554. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

