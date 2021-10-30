MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PSCH opened at $182.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.66. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $132.67 and a 1 year high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

