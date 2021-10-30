MML Investors Services LLC Has $991,000 Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after buying an additional 139,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,179,000 after acquiring an additional 33,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 43.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,549,000 after purchasing an additional 85,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

NYSE DECK opened at $395.31 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $240.86 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $922,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,811,173.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,677,853. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

