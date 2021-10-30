MML Investors Services LLC Sells 317 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,182,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 150,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average of $68.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

