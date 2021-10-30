MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.96% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the second quarter worth $114,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the second quarter worth $203,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the second quarter worth $305,000.

NYSEARCA UJAN opened at $31.44 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.