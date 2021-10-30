MobileCoin Price Hits $9.12 (MOB)

MobileCoin (CURRENCY:MOB) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One MobileCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $9.12 or 0.00014830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MobileCoin has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. MobileCoin has a market cap of $677.22 million and approximately $919,570.00 worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MobileCoin Profile

Get MobileCoin alerts:

MOB is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

MobileCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MobileCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MobileCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobileCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.