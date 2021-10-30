Modefi (MOD) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.20 Million

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00002339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Modefi has a market capitalization of $20.20 million and approximately $312,558.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00049047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.64 or 0.00247916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00098385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,030,184 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

