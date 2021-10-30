Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the September 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOLN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOLN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Shares of MOLN stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.61. 1,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $21.33.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

