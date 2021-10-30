Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.28 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $21,062.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.20 or 0.00431568 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

