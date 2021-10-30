Monolith Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Monolith coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Monolith has a market cap of $9.41 million and approximately $10,604.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00048688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00251600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00097343 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

