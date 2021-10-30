Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $543.75 and last traded at $539.98, with a volume of 4499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $525.00.

The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total transaction of $942,031.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,937 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $483.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.93. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.06, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

