Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 57,889 shares during the last quarter. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $222.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.40. Monroe Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $82,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

