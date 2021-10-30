Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $402.50.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $404.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.94. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $259.45 and a 12 month high of $407.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $3,289,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 5.5% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 7.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.8% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

