Morgan Stanley Boosts Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $107.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.70.

NUE opened at $111.65 on Tuesday. Nucor has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,907 shares of company stock worth $13,080,178. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Nucor by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nucor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $84,665,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

