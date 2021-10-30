Morgan Stanley Boosts Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target to GBX 5,800

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 4,695 ($61.34) price target on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of RSW opened at GBX 5,025 ($65.65) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,093.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,405.77. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,316 ($56.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share. This is a boost from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.01%.

In related news, insider Allen Roberts sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,110 ($66.76), for a total transaction of £70,313.60 ($91,865.17).

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

