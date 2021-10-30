Morgan Stanley Buys 313,651 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.68% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $250,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after acquiring an additional 632,314 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,835,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200,614 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,079,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,366,000 after acquiring an additional 94,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.88.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

