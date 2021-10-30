Morgan Stanley Buys 403,925 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,072,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,925 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $279,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 535,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,967,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $73.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

