Morgan Stanley Cuts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $166.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.50.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.49 and a 200-day moving average of $140.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 142.25%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.