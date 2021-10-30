Morgan Stanley Cuts Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $40.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.92.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 94,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Corning by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,300,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,598,000 after buying an additional 249,358 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

