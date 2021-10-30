Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,660 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.81% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $240,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

SPYG stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $69.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

