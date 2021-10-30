Morgan Stanley Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $275.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.97.

MCD stock opened at $245.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.62 and its 200 day moving average is $237.07. The stock has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

