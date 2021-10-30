Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of KLA worth $266,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,669,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $273,227,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $372.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $388.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $342.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

