Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BDNNY opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.06. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

