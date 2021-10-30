Morgan Stanley Reiterates €159.80 Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Morgan Stanley set a €159.80 ($188.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €158.34 ($186.29).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €143.60 ($168.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion and a PE ratio of 22.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €145.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €143.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52-week high of €152.65 ($179.59).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

