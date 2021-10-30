Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€79.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Basf currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.40 ($96.94).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR BAS opened at €62.28 ($73.27) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €65.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €67.06. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.