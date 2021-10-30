Morgan Stanley Sells 169,387 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,797,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $246,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $125,743,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 794,757 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 22,967.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 692,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,902,000 after buying an additional 689,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 145.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,549,000 after buying an additional 399,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBE opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $57.44.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.