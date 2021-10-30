Morgan Stanley Sells 640,102 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,764,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 640,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $232,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after buying an additional 21,329,607 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,982,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 565.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI opened at $16.75 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

