Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Laurentian

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its target price upped by Laurentian from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MRG.UN. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Morguard North American Residential REIT stock opened at C$18.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.99. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52-week low of C$13.55 and a 52-week high of C$18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$719.36 million and a P/E ratio of 6.86.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

