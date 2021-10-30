Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Down 81.2% in October

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the September 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.0 days.

MGRUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

OTCMKTS:MGRUF opened at $4.58 on Friday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $5.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

