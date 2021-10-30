Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading 2.1% Higher

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD)’s stock price rose 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 30,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 107,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 406.23.

About Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

