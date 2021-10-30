MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.01% of MSA Safety worth $260,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA stock opened at $153.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.54. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $129.37 and a 1 year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSA. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.