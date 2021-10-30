M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,784 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $107,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

KRG opened at $20.30 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 126.88, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.