M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 311.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 712,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 539,542 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth about $3,671,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

