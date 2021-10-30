M&T Bank Corp Invests $347,000 in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $256.97 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.50 and a twelve month high of $258.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

