M&T Bank Corp Invests $398,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $8,792,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DoorDash by 353.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,310,000 after buying an additional 233,018 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 4.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after buying an additional 401,135 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $931,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $4,331,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $218,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,409,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Mizuho raised their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist increased their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.65.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $194.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.41. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

