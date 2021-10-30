M&T Bank Corp Sells 107 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 13.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 37.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,026,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $12,272,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,167 shares of company stock worth $33,075,416 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $104.40 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average is $146.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

